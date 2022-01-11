DeFine Price Tops $1.65 on Top Exchanges (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. DeFine has a total market cap of $92.47 million and $5.04 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00003930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFine alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.49 or 0.07433818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.90 or 0.99849861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.