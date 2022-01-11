Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:VFL traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. 42,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,921. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.81% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

