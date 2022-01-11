Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLVHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th.

DLVHF stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.22. 1,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

