Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.57. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.
Shares of DELL stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47.
In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
