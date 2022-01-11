Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.57. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

