Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.88.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

