Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,524 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of TEGNA worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 230,916 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.87. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

