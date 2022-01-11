Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,641,000 after purchasing an additional 637,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 288,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBRA opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

