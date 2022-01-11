Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

