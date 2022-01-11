Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,170 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Envestnet worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

ENV opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.83 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.