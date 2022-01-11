Deutsche Bank AG Sells 245,220 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 245,220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.56% of NuStar Energy worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 395,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

