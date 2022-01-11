Deutsche Bank AG Sells 32,064 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,064 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.52% of Ultra Clean worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

