Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.89 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $10.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.06 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $121.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.