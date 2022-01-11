Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 292.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 19.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $4,447,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 11.2% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 117,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

