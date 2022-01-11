Digiwage (WAGE) Market Capitalization Hits $35,460.59

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 57.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $35,460.59 and $65.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

