DinoExchange Price Reaches $0.0598 on Exchanges (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoExchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoExchange has a market cap of $422,810.90 and approximately $112.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059823 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00080238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.96 or 0.07524814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,858.12 or 0.99970180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00067884 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006840 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

