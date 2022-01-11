Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 800.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 66.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $213.46 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

