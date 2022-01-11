Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 232 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

