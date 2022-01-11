Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.06.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $127.52 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.