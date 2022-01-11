Diversified Royalty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

TSE:DIV opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.86 million and a PE ratio of 22.08.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

