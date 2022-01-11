Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

