Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 2.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,173. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

