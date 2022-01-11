Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 970,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $70,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

