DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 200.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $8.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.78. The stock had a trading volume of 119,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,898. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $5,400,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,597,286 shares of company stock worth $2,140,672,064 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DASH. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.68.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

