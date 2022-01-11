Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.73. 500,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,195. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dover by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

