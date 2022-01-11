Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

DFH has been the subject of several other reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Dream Finders Homes stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $362.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.