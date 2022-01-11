DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7813 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

DTE Energy stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

