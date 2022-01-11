DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.47 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $12.98 or 0.00030319 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and $404,225.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00059553 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00079382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.77 or 0.07538136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,477.49 or 0.99201791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006876 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.