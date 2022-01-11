Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 664,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dunxin Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXF opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Dunxin Financial has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

