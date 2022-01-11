DuPont de Nemours, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

DD opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

