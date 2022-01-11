Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.33.

EXP opened at $158.78 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 191.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.