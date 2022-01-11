eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 57,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.10 million, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.39. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in eGain during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 104.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

