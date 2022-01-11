Electrum Dark Trading Down 79.5% Over Last 7 Days (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 71.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 79.5% lower against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $1,856.23 and $74.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00102828 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.