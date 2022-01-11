Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,625 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for approximately 3.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.23. 3,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,652. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

