Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 5.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Eaton stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

