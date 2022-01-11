Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Emergent’s main product, the BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the transition to AV7909 is eating into its sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which can open doors for generic competition. The recent production halt at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility hurt its growth prospects and also led to the loss of AstraZeneca’s contract. However, the company has several collaboration agreements with multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers. If a vaccine is successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats.”

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.