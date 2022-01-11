Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

NYSE EPAC opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.41. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 311,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

