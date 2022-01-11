Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

EPZM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $260.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 414,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

