Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $865.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $875.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $883.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $764.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $806.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $814.99. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

