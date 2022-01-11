Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for EQT in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. EQT has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of EQT by 57.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in EQT by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in EQT by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

