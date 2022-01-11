Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Olin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olin in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.61 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Olin has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 937,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,689.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,128,000 after buying an additional 712,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.