Ero Copper Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERO. reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.38.

TSE ERO opened at C$17.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.51. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$17.09 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

