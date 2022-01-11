Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences comprises approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Castle Biosciences worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $157,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $314,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,952. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

