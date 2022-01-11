Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of MP Materials worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

NYSE:MP opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.