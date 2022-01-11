Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,652 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.