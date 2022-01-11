Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,552 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 188,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 407,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 21,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

