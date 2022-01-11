Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 155 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 24.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 747,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,516,000 after buying an additional 145,711 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,459 shares of company stock valued at $116,572,379. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $229.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $226.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

