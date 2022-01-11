Essex Property Trust, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

ESS opened at $345.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.99. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $228.91 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after acquiring an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.