Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $23,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,433 shares of company stock worth $72,686,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.