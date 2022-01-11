EventChain (EVC) Reaches Market Cap of $224,048.95

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $224,048.95 and $19,863.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

