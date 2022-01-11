Everest (ID) Price Up 26% Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Everest has a market cap of $57.72 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everest has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.97 or 0.07561536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,509.56 or 0.99609834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.